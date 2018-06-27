New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Cohen’s Call of Conforto’s Game Tying Home Run

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 1m

Amidst all the craziness yesterday, there was a homerun, and a fairly important one at that. In the bottom of the seventh, with the Mets down a run, Michael Conforto hit one into the bullpen in right field. Watch: Michael Conforto ties the game with a...

