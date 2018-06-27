New York Mets

Rising Apple
856354922-new-york-mets-v-philadelphia-phillies.jpg

Mets: Noah Syndergaard and Nolan Ryan could share history

by: Justin Colombo Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

Noah Syndergaard could share some history with another guy who played for the New York Mets: Nolan Ryan. Nolan Ryan is known for throwing fastballs at blaz...

Tweets