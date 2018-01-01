New York Mets
Draft profile: Brendan Hardy
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
With their thirty-first selection in the 2018 draft, the Mets selected Brendan Hardy, a right-handed pitcher from Mississippi.
