New York Mets

Mets Merized
Freddy-valdez-560x315

Mets Front Runners For International Free Agents Alvarez, Valdez

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

As previously reported by MMN, the New York Mets are currently the front-runners to sign 17-year-old Venezuelan catcher Francisco Alvarez when the international free agent signing period begins. I

Tweets