Mets Off Base Again With Team Of GM’s To Replace Sandy Alderson

The Mets flubbed a chance to set a new direction for the team yesterday when they announced that Sandy Alderson is being replaced by a group of three General Managers. While not written in stone, these things have a way of cementing. Bad decision - again.

