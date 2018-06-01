New York Mets
Wright Will Travel With Team, Ramp Up Baseball Activities
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4m
David Wright will travel to Miami with the team tomorrow as he continues to ramp up baseball activities according to Tim Healey of Newsday.Healey notes that Wright hit on the field again today
