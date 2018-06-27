New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The quiet, impressive emergence of called-up Mets reliever
by: Jake Nisse — New York Post 3m
In the weeks since the Mets called up Tim Peterson, the team has continued to struggle, though that hadn’t yet extended to the right-handed reliever. Tuesday’s 6-4 win over the Pirates ended a
Tweets
-
Howie: "Slim Jim and a Yoo-Hoo" …. BINGO!TV / Radio Network
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler brilliant in shutout performance https://t.co/9ftJJ0iBCJBlogger / Podcaster
-
When the Mets and Pirates are over on PIX-11 we've got postgame on @SNYtv @FigSNY on @Wheelerpro45 and his 7 scorel… https://t.co/TEAOylcqJ5TV / Radio Personality
-
We have three GM's now. Your odds just went up.@BenTestaFit @Metstradamus We need more shirtless tirades around here.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Peterson is a 27 year old rookie. He now has a 1.59 ERA. Right-handed hitters do not have a hit against him thi… https://t.co/ATFdN0NeKPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TeamThirstTrap: Hi, I’m Noah Syndergaard and I have DirecTV. Hi, I’m Noah Syndergaard and I have cableBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets