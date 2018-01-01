New York Mets

Mets' Familia coughs up ninth-inning lead during 5-3 loss to Pirates

SNY: Metsblog

Jeurys Familia did not retire any of the four batters he faced in the ninth and the Pirates rallied for four runs to defeat the Mets, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

