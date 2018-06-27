New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-985724250

Pirates Rally Past Mets In The 9th Inning

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

David Freese hit a go-ahead, two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Tweets