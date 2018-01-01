New York Mets

North Jersey
NY Mets’ Mickey Callaway defends his bullpen usage after loss to Pirates

Abbey Mastracco, Staff Writer, @AbbeyMastracco

Mets' manager Mickey Callaway snapped at reporters after the bullpen blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning and the Mets lost 5-3 to the Pirates.

