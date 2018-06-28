New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ top draft pick gets first taste of big-league experience
by: Jake Nisse — New York Post 36s
Jarred Kelenic is ready for New York. The newest Met, taken sixth overall in this year’s draft, was formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday before taking batting practice with the
Tweets
-
The #Mets are doing a little outfield shuffling https://t.co/6nhQv62SteBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler's hard offseason work is starting to pay off, but he still couldn't get what would have been a well-de… https://t.co/LDOshvaVU2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Zvon714: Jeff had every opportunity to say “When Sandy recovers, we expect him to resume his position as the GM of the Mets.… https://t.co/xrxxoAbuedBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Braves are the clear winners in our NL East midseason grades while the Mets are the biggest losers (by… https://t.co/xYWgRTEEdKNewspaper / Magazine
-
Stitches' struggles continue: Here's his Thursday selection https://t.co/giKbpdtrJxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Will Listen To Trade Offers For deGrom, Syndergaard https://t.co/DhwgLiDEieBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets