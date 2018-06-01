New York Mets

Mets Merized

Oswalt Scratched Yesterday, Could Start This Weekend For Mets

by: John Sheridan

As reported by Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas starter Corey Oswalt was held back from his start on Wednesday in case the Mets need him to make a start this weekend.

