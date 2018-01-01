New York Mets

Sporting News
Noah-syndergaard-jacob-degrom-06282018-usnews-getty-ftr_j7a2bt71xr1b1rb4jlw5qk6gk

MLB trade rumors: Mets will consider dealing pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom

by: chelsea.howard@performgroup.com (Chelsea Howard) Sporting News 11m

Assistant GM John Ricco said everything is on the table and that the Mets would listen to trades for Syndergaard and deGrom.

Tweets