New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets will listen on deGrom, Syndergaard: 'Everything' is on the table
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 4m
The New York Mets are almost definitely heading into the trade deadline as sellers, and acting general manager John Ricco is willing to listen on his pair of aces."Those are two huge pieces for us," Ricco told Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News...
Tweets
-
The GCL Mets score five runs in the third inning to go up 5-1. Stanley Consuegra knocked in two runs with a triple… https://t.co/eEQC3upSCCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Plus, Bart issues a challenge to all takers, including @WFANmorningsThe #Mets Manager is looking like one & done. The #Yankees took the night off. Kawhi, LeBron, and PG13 landing spot… https://t.co/iYLeN88zQpTV / Radio Personality
-
After 7 years of bad bullpen management, and a blown World Series by the manager, I wish there was a tenth of the o… https://t.co/QOGetVgfYXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Inside Baseball: 47 trade chips rising in value, 20 falling @Fancred https://t.co/uR9CiBSXHvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Three years ago today was a day of fun, that featured a legendary debut, a walk-off, and some music. #LGM @Smatz88 https://t.co/CsbYjpZPVoBlogger / Podcaster
-
How can you watch some of the gas cans we have started the last few years & advocate for moving deGrom? Young hitte… https://t.co/hM4H4feFeEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets