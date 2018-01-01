New York Mets

Mets will listen on deGrom, Syndergaard: 'Everything' is on the table

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 4m

The New York Mets are almost definitely heading into the trade deadline as sellers, and acting general manager John Ricco is willing to listen on his pair of aces."Those are two huge pieces for us," Ricco told Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News...

