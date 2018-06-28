New York Mets

USA Today
8d5b51ffd1024990a4e688e4047b407b

With plummeting Mets at a crossroads, new GM team takes over

by: @usatoday USA Today 3m

With the sinking New York Mets at a franchise crossroads, baseball operations were turned over this week to a trio of Sandy Alderson's assistants when the 70-year-old general manager stepped down because his cancer has returned

Tweets