New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Ricco: 'Everything on table' includes deGrom, Thor

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Amid a disappointing season in Queens, the Mets figured to be among the most active clubs at the Trade Deadline -- with or without general manager Sandy Alderson. But when assistant GM John Ricco spoke with reporters including Kristie Ackert of the New...

Tweets