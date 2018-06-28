New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_8092

Mets bear

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Continuing our series of what the hell are these stuffed animals the Mets are selling…this is a bear, right?  I think its a bear. Follow @metspolice Mickey Watch Watch: So Much Watch it’s Hard to Watch Advertisements Related

Tweets