New York Mets

The Daily Stache
3adyfhmtsvngsf3prsbntlquw4

Mets to Host Blood Drive at Citi Field on July 2

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 4s

The New York Mets will host their annual summer Blood Drive on Monday, July 2 amidst a New York Blood Center (NYBC) declared blood emergency. Fans are encouraged to help replenish the community’s blood supply by donating blood from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tweets