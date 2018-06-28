New York Mets

Metstradamus
Screen-shot-2018-06-28-at-2-44-21-pm

Look: Michael Conforto makes fan's day by autographing...Pop-Tart?

by: Matt Birch The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

Mets outfield Michael Conforto got creative in a great gesture involving a young fan at the team’s most recent game against the Dodgers. Conforto, who is one of the only bright spots on the t…

Tweets