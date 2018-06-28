New York Mets

Baseball Essential
Mattharvey

Matt Harvey has Become a Viable Trade Chip for the Reds

by: Kyle O'Neill Baseball Essential 5m

In a little under two months, it appears that Matt Harvey being traded to the Cincinnati Reds was the best thing that could have happened to him. It’s difficult to get too excited about someone who has an ERA over four in his nine starts with the team,...

Tweets