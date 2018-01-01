New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-945295898

Yankees inquire about Mets' aces, scouted Tigers' Fulmer

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 3m

The New York Yankees have made it clear they're on the hunt for starting pitching with the trade deadline approaching, and general manager Brian Cashman appears to have a few specific targets on his radar.Cashman admitted Thursday that he's been in...

Tweets