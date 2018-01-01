New York Mets

Mets RHP prospect Justin Dunn impresses in Double-A

5m

Mets RHP prospect Justin Dunn racked up 10 strikeouts over seven innings on Thursday night for Double-A Binghamton, allowing just one earned run on five hits.

