New York Mets

New York Post
Sandy

Mets will get first taste of one of Derek Jeter’s top prospects

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 2m

Derek Jeter is about to get a hint of how bright Miami’s future may be. In Friday’s series opener against the Mets, the Marlins will give the organization’s No. 2 prospect, Sandy Alcantra, his

Tweets