New York Mets

The Mets Police
Dgqjaauwkaacsob.jpg-large-1

The Mets Are About to Become Completely Irrelevant

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 4m

I was going to save some of this for Morning Laziness tomorrow, but I figured I should talk about this in a full fledged post while I’m here. As I said earlier, today was a very slow day in terms of baseball, given that both New York teams had the day off

Tweets