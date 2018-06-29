New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10837454

Stat preview: Miami Marlins, June 29-July 1

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

If you have not gotten to the point of hoping for the Mets to lose in order to get a higher 2019 draft pick, give it a few more weeks. Not shocking, I know. J.T. Why?

Tweets