New York Mets

nj.com
24648431-standard

Is New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway on the hot seat?

by: Dan Canova | The Jersey Journal NJ.com 9m

Last month, when the New York Mets were on the road, a display case at Citi Field went up in flames. Just like their 2018 season. Nobody got hurt in the fire, which was&nbsp;put out by an automatic sprinkler system,...

Tweets