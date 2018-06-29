New York Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I get it and all, but let it go.  Shea isn’t coming back AND this isn’t a good looking cap.  The Wilpons don’t care at all – they will play in Fuddruckers Field if Fuddruckers writes a big enough check. Follow @metspolice Mets Police Morning Laziness:...

