New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 2018 New York Mets In: “Double-Play Trouble!”
by: Brian Duricy — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 18s
During that 11-1 start, the Mets ground into 11 double-plays. In the 66 games since, theyve accumulated a further 51. Losing? By how much?
Tweets
-
Is Johnny Damon the fifth GM?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Every day of my life is a "get me to the beach" type of day, but today especially wins.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The deGrominator takes the hill tonight as we open our series in Miami. #LGM ⌚️: 7:10 p.m. ?: Marlins Park ?:… https://t.co/Dzls6SrEEkOfficial Team Account
-
New Post: Tim Peterson Dominating Right-Handed Hitters https://t.co/MJKmq1iiJK #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nate_bukaty: My friend @Buster_ESPN asked me to come on his podcast today...It’s a daily download for me, so it was an honor t… https://t.co/kGVvPyVkkKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetfanBren: Eric Longenhagen talked about the issues with and the strengths of the #Mets player development in yesterday's FanG… https://t.co/HrZSNNMdYgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets