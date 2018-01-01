New York Mets

Kim Ng, J.J. Piccolo among five executives on rise Mets should consider as GM

There are five rising executives Mets should consider for GM -- Doug Harris, Jared Porter, Kim Ng, Jason McLeod, and J.J. Piccolo.

