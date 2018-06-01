New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tim-peterson-1

Tim Peterson Dominating Right-Handed Hitters

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

One of the only relievers pitching well right now for the New York Mets - in what has been a disastrous bullpen - is the surprising right-hander Tim Peterson.The former 20th round pick back in

Tweets