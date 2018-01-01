New York Mets

Mets Minors

Anthony Kay Promoted to St. Lucie Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 13s

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the New York Mets are promoting left-handed starting pitching prospect Anthony Kay from Low-A Columbia Fireflies to the Advanced-A St. Lucie Mets.Kay, 23, h

Tweets