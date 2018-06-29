New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Tim Tebow is officially an All-Star

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

MIAMI -- Tim Tebow showed up to Spring Training this year featuring a shortened, stripped-down swing and a goal of making the big leagues. So far, what Tebow is doing is working. The Double-A Eastern League on Friday named Tebow to its All-Star team for..

Tweets