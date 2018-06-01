New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo-2-560x373

Lugo Back to Bullpen In Anticipation of Vargas Returning

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 10m

The New York Mets have decided to move Seth Lugo back into a relief role with hopes of shoring up an emaciated and underperforming bullpen.As per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the team is moving

Tweets