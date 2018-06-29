New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom pushed to Saturday due to family issue

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

MIAMI -- Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom was scratched from Friday night's scheduled start to tend to a family issue, manager Mickey Callaway announced before New York's series opener against the Marlins. deGrom will instead start on Saturday afternoon

Tweets