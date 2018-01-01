New York Mets

Magi Came From The East Upon Seeing Jesus’s Star; Tim Tebow Is An Eastern League All-Star

by: Lauren Theisen Deadspin 3m

Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder Tim Tebow, a 30-year-old man who has admirably persisted in his dream of playing professional sports for a living, has earned himself a small token of success by being named to the Eastern League All-Star Game. Tebow...

