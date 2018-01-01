New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets at Marlins, Friday at 7:10 p.m.

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

The Mets (32-46) travel down to the Sunshine State for a three-game series against the Marlins (32-50) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets