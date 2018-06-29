New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-29-at-8.46.51-pm

Goodbye? Not so Fast…. (And Some Mets News)

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 10m

Well, it’s time to chew my words from last night, when I was thanking all of you, saying I was going to get out your face tonight once Shannon returns. Unfortunately, travel plans change, and Shannon will be away at least through Sunday, so I’ll be...

Tweets