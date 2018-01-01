New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5803778037001_5803772660001-vs

Mets starter Corey Oswalt on his rough outing against Miami

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 13s

Mets starter Corey Oswalt after allowing six runs in 2 2/3 innings in an 8-2 loss to Miami

Tweets