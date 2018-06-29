New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10915574

Taking Short Notice Doesn't Matter

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

People will point to the fact that Corey Oswalt pitched one day earlier than he was supposed to, after Jacob deGrom flip-flopped his start to Saturday due to a family issue. But how many times do g…

Tweets