Mets Minors Recap: Gimenez, McNeil Homer In Wins

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 4m

Las Vegas (37-44) 8, Salt Lake (44-37) 0  Box ScoreTy Kelly RF: 2-4, 2 K, .272/.354/.436Peter Alonso 1B: 1-3, 2B, BB, .229/.362/.458Jeff McNeil 2B: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, K, .385/.43

