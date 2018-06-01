New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Oswalt Shellacked After Pitching on Short Notice
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 40s
Mets' ace Jacob deGrom was supposed to start the series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday night, but was unfortunately scratched due to a family issue.Saturday's projected starter, Co
Tweets
-
RT @KeithOlbermann: He’s 30 years old, his OPS of just .720 is 103rd best in Double-A, he’s 30, and he was just named to the All-Star T… https://t.co/8SeFAlCOsNTV / Radio Personality
-
Absolutely no need to foul thereBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ranking the Mets Minor League Affiliates (By Appearance) https://t.co/CpK3OEDomMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Notes from last night: deGrom, Wright and what the hell is going on with Yoenis Cespedes? https://t.co/EAQJR5isAoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Right before vacation me and @sal_licata discuss the future of the Mets in the latest edition of the podcast. https://t.co/wlvRJ0VRtLTV / Radio Personality
-
Cespedes still not running, still along way away.Yo, where are you? Cespedes' decision to not meet with #Mets in Miami speaks volumes about situation.… https://t.co/c0yyZZ66DqBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets