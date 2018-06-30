New York Mets

Mets penguin. Is this a penguin? What is this?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Is this a penguin?  What is this?  It reminds me of the penguin that Bugs Bunny took to the North Pole only to find out Bugs offed up as penguins live at the South Pole.  What is this and why is it for sale at the Mets store? Follow @metspolice Mets...

