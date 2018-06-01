New York Mets

Mets Merized
Zack-wheeler-2-560x373

Should the Mets Trade Zack Wheeler?

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 13s

James Wagner of the New York Times reported on Friday that the Mets have received some trade interest in Zack Wheeler.Wheeler, 28, has pitched to a 4.47 ERA, 3.65 FIP, 85 ERA+, and 1.331 WHIP

Tweets