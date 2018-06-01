New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 4:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 6m

Saturday, June 30, 2018 • 4:10 p.m.Marlins Park • Miami, FLRHP Jacob deGrom (5-3, 1.69) vs. RHP Pablo Lopez (MLB debut)PIX11 • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050The Mets a

Tweets