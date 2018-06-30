New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10915721

6/30/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

The gap between the fourth and fifth place teams in the National League East narrowed last night when the New York Mets (32-47) lost to the Miami Marlins (33-50) 8-2. Emergency starter Corey Oswalt…

Tweets