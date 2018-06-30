New York Mets

USA Today
E87049b1313e4a6cb8126e0b9bc5c7b3

Marlins overtake Mets on scoreboard and in standings, 5-2

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Brian Anderson hit a two-run homer off Jacob deGrom and the Miami Marlins climbed out of last place in the NL East by rallying past the New York Mets 5-2

Tweets