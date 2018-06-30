New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Parting Thoughts on the Mets
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 4m
Well, Shannon is back in the States safe and sound, and I’m going to tap out after this article, but before I do that, I wanted to share one last thing about today’s game, and the Mets season as a whole. It starts with Jacob deGrom’s quote, after today’s.
Tweets
-
I am drunk with power and also with diet coke.@AlbaneseLaura I blame you for tweeting it into existence. From your keyboard to the baseball gods' ears.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vermont leads 2-1 over Brooklyn heading B6. Tylor Megill making his pro debut now! https://t.co/krDhsd0GnoMinors
-
Meanwhile, this prediction seems to be going strong.I'm calling it now: We will all pay penance for yesterday's transcendent two hour, forty one minute game. This Yank… https://t.co/tMTnPiKpZhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Forget the Big Splash, at least for this year. #Rangers https://t.co/uTDLPKb6IOBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Trying to win” at this point is patently absurd.Why isn't Dominic Smith playing first against righties (at least)? Well, he has a sore right wrist, so that's the… https://t.co/vXQ7LOpK84Blogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets