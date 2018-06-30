New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom 'tired of losing' after NY Mets lose, own worst winning percentage in NL
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 6m
The Mets now own the worst winning percentage in the NL after falling to the Marlins, 5-2, on Saturday. They are tied for the worst record in the NL.
Tweets
-
Luke Kornet seeking full-time NBA contract #Knicks https://t.co/E7yN33bPIyBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the #Mets can't work something out with the Angels, maybe the Rockies are a fit. #LGM https://t.co/V9lM7m3CXJBlogger / Podcaster
-
You might remember these guys. Some of them might be good. #LGM https://t.co/HpWW9U57MfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KeithOlbermann: The 1962 Mets had a better June than the 2018 MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's like the #Mets like throwing away money more than they like spending it. #LGM https://t.co/8IqRhTjWLWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom-to-Yankees noise harder to tune out after Sonny Gray's quick exit https://t.co/uu193sWCdPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets