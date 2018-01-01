New York Mets

Sporting News
Gray-degrom-063018-getty-ftrjpg_1xnr5xnvvymne16eows1r3m2j1

Jacob deGrom-to-Yankees noise harder to tune out after Sonny Gray's quick exit

by: tgatto@sportingnews.com (Tom Gatto) Sporting News 1m

The Yankees need rotation help even though they had the best winning percentage in the American League coming into Saturday. Where better to get it than the borough next door?

Tweets