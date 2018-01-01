New York Mets
The MetsCast, Episode 11: Robles and Alderson Depart, deGrom is Great (Audio)
by: Nicholas Durst — Double G Sports 6m
The MetsCast, Episode 11 was broadcasted live from Foley’s Pub & Restaurant in Manhattan. Co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: Why did it take so long to DFA Hansel Robles? What is Hansel Robles pointing at? Will Hansel Robles be DFAd by the Los.
